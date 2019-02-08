Share:

KAMALIA-The government will have to address the issue of unemployment in the country, said Kamalia Central Traders Union member Shehbaz Salman.

He expressed these views while talking to media at Kamalia Press Club here the other day. He stated that there is a lack of necessary staff in government institutions and at the same time unemployment is increasing rapidly in the country. He suggested that if the government lifts the ban on government jobs, both problems may be solved. He stated that the municipal committees all over the province face severe lack of staff, leaving the municipal committees unable to handle their workload and resolve public issues.

He stated that in order to control unemployment, the government needs to adopt an efficacious and efficient strategy.