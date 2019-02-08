Share:

FAISALABAD-Two persons died and three others injured in separate road accidents here on Friday.

Police said that due to speeding a car got out of control of driver and it hit footpath on Rajbah Road in Faisalabad.

Resultantly, one person Ali Khan,30, died on the spot while three others including Usman,25, Irtaza,22, and Muhammad Waqas,22, sustained injuries.

In another incident which took place on Jaranwala Road where a motorcycle got out of control due to bursting of tyre and ploughed into a roadside wall. As a result, 35-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot in the accident. The bodies and injured of both accidents were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad for medico-legal formalities.