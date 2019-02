Share:

KARACHI - Armed robbers shot injured two upon resistance during a robbery attempt at Super Highway in the metropolis on Friday.

Police said that armed robbers tried to loot a vehicle at Super Highway in Quetta Town of Karachi.

Upon resistance, the robbers opened straight fire injuring two people and escaped the scene of the crime.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and the police after registering a case against unidentified culprits have started an investigation.