ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the two-party culture in Pakistan politics has ended, as people were embroiled in the years-old system forced upon them.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the rulers in the last 10 years ruined Pakistan’s economy. The information minister said Imran Khan brought an end to the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. “The two leaders have no space left anymore.”

Regarding problems faced by the people, he said the government was currently not in a position to provide relief to the middle-class segment of the society.

Fawad acknowledged that middle class was facing problems at the moment, but at the same time said the government didn’t have money to offer them relief at the moment. “We have started an accountability process at first,” he said.

Fawad said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari have become the story of the past and they both have no political status.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the Information Minister said that those who were involved in stealing 15 hens are serving their jail term while a person who stole Rs 1500 billion has become Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, adding that this is the failure of system.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and late former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto have played a key role in the politics of the country.

“Our movement was the movement for the middle class,” he said and added Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised the issues of middle class and youngsters.

“The sit-in lead by Imran Khan gave an alternative message to youth and that was the laying stone of a Naya Pakistan,” he said. “PTI’s 2014 sit-in laid foundation stone of Naya Pakistan,” he added.

Fawad Ch went on to state that we have started accountability for the first time and in the next phase the entire system will be changed.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the government is not in a position to offer any relief to the middle class that brought PTI to power, due to budgetary constraints. The country has been facing numerous problems, including the huge debt burden left by previous governments.” He said that the message of Imran Khan was on equality, supremacy of law and eradication of corruption.

The book titled "Imran Khan and New Pakistan" has been written by journalist Aliya Shah. It details political events and comprises stories including National Elections 2013, the sit-in, PTI, PML-N and PPP's political stunts, strategies and dramatic politics of this decade.

The book especially focuses on the political journey of Imran Khan and his struggle from dharna to becoming the Prime Minister.