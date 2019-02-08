Share:

OKARA-The public universities must fulfil its basic responsibility to scale down gender and social in equalities in as it is the need of the hour for development and prosperity. At present, gender in equality in Pakistan is as high as 60 percent of in the world, which is closed to Ravanda, said University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar.

He was talking to the media persons from across the district here at UoO conference room on Friday.

The UoO VC claimed that the university is going to double the number of admissions from the next year to be started from July-August. Currently 5,000 regular students are enrolled with the university, which will be doubled to 10,000 from the upcoming admission year, he added.

Dr Zakria Zakar informed that that the UoO has formed a research committee to gather information about the kind and study interest of students at higher secondary schools and college level in the district and all adjoining districts. "The research committee will recommend opening of new disciplines in the university as the institutions would response to the society as and when needed like SOS call response," he pointed out. He asserted that only in this way can help develop the impact of the university on society and it should be priority to attract middle and lower middle classes to institutes of higher education, which ultimate would lead to change in mindset of people. The UoO VC emphasised that the varsity wants to grow evidence-based study through joint venture of the society-university-industry, demand the public through media to create awareness amongst parents to encourage their children approach universities for higher education. He said that public sector universities are not commercialised and therefore not enhancing fees. "We, however, will give need based scholarships to students including disabled, Hafiz Quran and especially to toppers who belong to poor families for completion of higher education," the VC pledged, adding that in the coming admission session, the discipline of Mass Communication would be launched and a medical centre would also be established in the university.

Officials praised for steps against child labour

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan praised ADC Revenue Khurram Shehzad and Tehsildar Depalpur Rana Amjad Mehmood for taking action against kiln owner Feroz Khan and recovering a child doing labour there. She advised them to prove their presence in the field and keep up legal movement against the child labour. She said the field officers must remain active round the clock and pick out children labouring at factories, workshops, and kilns. The children must get education; no other task should be burdened upon them. She directed the field officers to pace up their efforts against the child labour.

POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

LESCO checking teams got cases registered against power pilferers including Maqbool Ahmad, Nadeem, Khushi, Mehboob Masih and others.