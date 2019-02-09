Share:

LAHORE - Vice Chairman of WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad visited the office of Deputy Director Revenue (DDR), Ravi Town here on Friday. Upon arrival, he was received by DDR Tauseef Ahmad. He briefed the VC about different matters relating to recovery of WASA arrears and employees of the department.

On this occasion, Sheikh Imtiaz directed the officials to address problems of the employees. Chaudhry Afzal, Mirza Tariq, Ahmad Raza, Iqbal Gujjar, Allauddin, Rana Abrar, Rana Usman and Waseem Mughal were also present.