LAHORE - A 35-year-old woman was electrocuted as she touched an auto-rickshaw parked in a street in the Chuhng police precincts on Friday. Her body was shifted to the morgue.

Police sources revealed that a local driver had attached electric wires with his auto rickshaw as precautionary measure to avoid theft. The incident took place in Barkat Colony on early Friday.

The deceased was walking in the street when she suddenly touched the auto-rickshaw. As a result, she received severe electric shock and died on the spot. The police later reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital. Also, the police were investigating the incident.

SHOPS GUTTED IN JOHAR TOWN FIRE

Furniture and other valuables were reduced to ashes when huge fire erupted in the Furniture Market on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road late Friday night. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Rescue workers said that at least 10 firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze that last four hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident which took place in Johar Town.

According to locals, at least 40 makeshift shops were completely gutted in latest fire incident. As a result, furniture and valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. Authorities were investigating the incident.