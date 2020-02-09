Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force has reiterated all-out support and cooperation to Sri Lanka in defence-related fields. The Air chief who is on visit to Sri Lanka , called on Chamal Rajapaksa, State Minister of Defence of Sri Lanka . According to a press release issued by the PAF, the Air chief reiterated to offer all-out support and cooperation to Sri Lanka in defence related fields. It said both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between both the countries. Later in the day, the Air chief had a meeting with Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander Sri Lanka Navy in his office. Matters related to bilateral defence collaboration and mutual interest was discussed at length during the meeting. Earlier, on his arrival at Naval Headquarters, he was presented guard of honour by a smartly-turned out contingent of Sri Lanka Navy.