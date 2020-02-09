Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A man was killed here on Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road on Saturday when the bike he was mounted on collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Reports say that Natho Kolhi was on his way on the bike when a speeding car hit his bike as a result of which he sustained serious wounds and was killed on the spot.

Driver of the car, however, managed to speed the car away after the incident. The deceased’s body was brought to the mortuary of Civil Hospital. Taluka police were conducting inquiry into the incident till the filing of this story.