LAHORE - The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday seized a pistol, 21 bullets from an Abu Dhabi-bound flyer’s luggage at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. According to ASF, the man, identified as Hassan Mehmood was travelling to Abu-Dhabi by Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-263. The bullets were recovered from his bag during checking at the airport. Subsequently, he was escorted to an ASF control room where he was quizzed about the possession of the bullets. The passenger, who was travelling to Abu Dhabi, told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in his luggage. He tendered a written apology, after which he was allowed to board his flight.