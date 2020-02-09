Share:

LAHORE - The Chief Minister Polo Cup 2020 will be played between BN Polo Team and Ravi Pipes today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:00 pm. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will grace the final as chief guest and distribute prizes and shields among the winners. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana said that top teams comprising top national and international players exhibited their prowess throughout the event and the top two teams have qualified for the main final. “The final will hopefully be very exciting and interesting one, where high-quality polo will be on offer.” One of the finalists, BN Polo Team, consists of Babar Naseem, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Juan Maria Ruiz while Ravi Pipes Team comprises Jalal Arslan, Omer Asjad Malhi, Bilal Haye and Amirreza Behboudi. The subsidiary final will be played between ASC Polo Team and PBG Risala before the main final.