ISLAMABAD - In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, a man was martyred and a woman sustained injuries when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. The incident took place in Chirikot Sector, said the military’s media wing, the ISPR. “They targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while a woman got injured in village Kakuta,” it said. The injured has been rushed to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, it further said. Pakistan army troops responded effectively, targeting Indian posts which initiated the fire, according to the ISPR. Days back, a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the continuing ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LOC, resulting in deaths and injuries to innocent civilians. The ceasefire violations along the LoC have seen surge in recent months as tensions continue to soar between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan has cautioned the international community several times that such Indian actions may have implications for the region.