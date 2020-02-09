Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) would continue as the PTI maintained the best relationship with it. He said, in a statement issued here, that the government would take along its allied party. The Chief Minister said, “we are standings with each other in the journey of serving people of the province. Those who are hatching conspiracies will achieve nothing as the matters with our allies will be resolved through mutual understanding.”

The opposition should now realize that the government would complete its constitutional tenure, and those dreaming of an in-house change or mid-term election had earlier been failed and would also meet the same fate in future as well, he observed.

Usman Buzdar said, “We have good relations with our allies and our alliance is in the best interest of the country and the nation. Those creating differences among the allies will face disappointment. Politically, the opposition has been knocked out by people.”

The Chief Minister added, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader being appreciated at all international forums, and the PM cares for his countrymen.” He said the PTI government was performing much better than the previous government, and its first 15-month performance was far better than the last five years of the PML-N government as development works were being carried out in every area of Punjab.

According to a report of the Punjab police, last year in the month of October, at least 4091 people were arrested in different parts of Lahore for violating the kite-flying ban. According to police, 3843 cases were registered against kite flyers in different police stations of the city.

“774 people were arrested from Lahore city, 1350 from Cantt area, while 379 from Iqbal town,” said police.

Fakhar Imam calls on BUZDAR

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. The meeting strongly condemned the savagery of Indian army in the Occupied Kashmir and thanked the people for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in a comprehensive manner in Pakistan.

crackdown against kite flying ordered

Taking stern notice of violating kite flying ban in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday has ordered a crackdown against the violators across the province.

Punjab CM in his orders has directed the provincial IGP to initiate the crackdown against the violators, Usman Buzdar has said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Notably, Basant festival was banned across the province after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical-coated strings.