In Occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed today (Sunday) and on Tuesday to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of liberation leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt.

Call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations to reaffirm the pledge to carry forward the martyrs’ mission and the freedom struggle.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru on this day in 2013 in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on 11th February in 1984 in the same jail for their role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

In their separate statements, the Hurriyat leaders said India sent the liberation leaders to gallows only to subdue the voice of Kashmiri people but miserably failed in its nefarious designs.