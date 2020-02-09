Share:

ISLAMABAD - The construction of low-cost housings units has started in the federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to provide accommodation for the homeless low-earning people under the social security flagship Ehsaas programme.

Under the project, the government is said to have managed the financing for the applicants by involving some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who would extend loans to the people, an official source told on Saturday. The “Ehsaas” programme, with the objective to reduce inequality, invest in people and lift backward districts, hinged over creation of a ‘welfare state’ as pronounced by the prime minister.

The Ehsaas’ poverty reduction strategy were based upon four pillars and it currently embodied more than hundred policy actions including provision of low costing houses to the poor and setting up shelter houses.

With the use of data and modern technology, Ehsaas’ main objectives were to create safety nets and promoting financial inclusion of weaker segments of the society, poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development.

The programme was launched for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, homeless, disabled, jobless, poor farmers, labourers, sick and undernourished, students from low-income backgrounds and the elderly citizens.

According to official website, under the housing projects, Ehsaas also envisaged construction of homes for 10,000 orphans, setting up of Panah-gahs in several major cities and a housing scheme for the poor (including landless farmers) through interest free loans.