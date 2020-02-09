Share:

MULTAN - The district administration Saturday issued notices to owners of 50 cattle pens to shift their animals outside urban area otherwise stringent action would be taken against them. According to official sources, the crackdown against cattle-pen holders would continue in future also. Nobody would be allowed to affect beauty of the city by keeping animals in the urban areas. They further added that 12 cattle-pens were fined Rs 30,000 . The district administration also urged citizens to register their complaint regarding cattle pens so that these would be removed at the earliest.