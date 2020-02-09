Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is set to introduce international standard cGMP system to ensure safety and quality of the medicines.

A statement issued by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that authority has taken new initiatives to further assure quality and safety of therapeutic goods in the country on the directions of SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza.

It has issued a comprehensive plan for assessment of cGMP compliance of manufacturers of drugs, which is due to start from 10th of this month.

All the pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country will be assessed on latest Quality Risk Management approach through a pool of proficient team of auditors who have been extensively trained to evaluate cGMP compliance level.

This practice is pre-requisite for Pakistan’s membership of Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S) and would help in WHO accreditation of DRAP. One of the benefits of such a programme is enhanced exports of pharmaceuticals as the local industry will be uplifted through international practices.

Among other initiatives, DRAP has also initiated the process of harmonised compliance benchmarking, deployment of management Information system and strengthening of authority’s quality management system to promote transparency of the regulatory system in the country.

Ultimately, public will benefit from assured availability of quality, safe and effective therapeutic goods. While responding to queries, it was told that DRAP has directed its inspectors to monitor the stocks of protective equipment against novel corona virus throughout the country.

This step has been taken to ensure that such equipment is available for use in the country.