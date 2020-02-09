Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue has organised an event at Packages Mall, Lahore to create awareness among people about the Point of Sale (Linked Invoicing System) of FBR. The objective of this event was to apprise the people and the retailers about the installation and utility of Point of Sales machines at big retail outlets. Designated officers of FBR HQ led by Chief, Facilitation & Taxpayers Education Tehmina Aamer, Secretary FATE Alam Zaib Khan and Secretary PR Adnan Akram Bajwa participated in the program. Lot of people showed keen interest in the activities of the program and appreciated the steps taken by FBR on Point of Sales (Linked Invoicing System). The people were informed as to how they could verify about their paid taxes through Tax Aasaan application. The retailers were convinced to get their businesses linked with Point of Sales Linked Invoicing system. The flyers containing information about Point of Sales and gifts were distributed to the people on the occasion.