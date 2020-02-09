Share:

BADIN - The PTI-led federal government had adopted a step-motherly attitude towards Sindh, said Pakistan People Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Saturday.

He said consequently there was delay in the completion of development works in the province. “The provinces are not responsible for the fiascos of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),” he asserted.

Addressing a press conference here after offering Fateha for the spouse of MPA, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, Khuhro raised the question that if the federal government had failed to deliver to the masses, then why should the provinces bear the consequences.

He said the federal government wanted to tax people as much as possible in its quest to generate more revenues.

Khuhro said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken hundreds of U-turns till this date, adding that common people were running from pillar to post in search of flour and sugar.

PPP Sindh president accused the federal government of subtracting millions of rupees from the budget of the Sindh after assuming office.

Responding to a question, Khuhro said that IGPs had repeatedly been transferred in Punjab and KP, but when it came to Sindh, the provincial government’s recommendations were ignored.

He said that although PPP had opposed the public hanging of pedophiles, but it was not against the hanging of other criminals.

Responding to another query, he said that PPP had invited MQM-P to join the Sindh government in order to make the case of the province more strong.

Khuhro said that PPP believed in employment of youths in the country. “That is why; it has constituted committees, consisting of dignitaries of respective districts of Sindh, for providing employment to youths from scale one to four,” he added.

He deplored that the federal government was against giving more autonomy to the provinces, and said that provinces would be prosperous and developed if made more autonomous.

He asked the government to issue National Finance Commission (NFC) Award soon.