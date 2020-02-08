Share:

SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of 11 KV grid stations on February 11 to 27 from 9 am to 1 pm. According to schedule issued by the FESCO Sargodha, the electric supply will remain suspended on Feb 11 from from 11 kv feeder including Ludawala, chak 126 SB, Sargodha City on Feb12 Dherema Sargodha Fatima Jinnah Colony, Kirana ,on Feb13 Ludewala, Istaqalabad, Ahli Rawa Kandiwal, Railway road. The electricity will also be suspended on Feb 19 from Ludewala, Industrial Estate, Iqbal colony, Kirana, Mangni, Muslim Bazaar feeders and Feb, 22 Ahmed wala, Baab-Haram, Gunyawala, Kandiwal, Railway road feeders.Similarly, electricity to be suspended on Feb, 27 from Bhagatanwala, Iqbal Colony, Kirana, haram gunyanwala Kandiwal Railway road and Eid gah feeders.

Power shut down notice

SIALKOT - SIALKOT, Feb 08 (APP):- Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shut down notice due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines, development works and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule issued by Gepco, power supply from 220KV grid station of feeders Bhopal-wala Ugoki, Sahowala, Qazi Chak, Airport Road, Forward Sports, Kotli Loharan, Sialkot-Daska-Sambrial Industrial Area, Pasrur Road and Guinki will remain suspended from 9:00AM to 5:00PM here today (Sunday) due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines, development work and expansion of electricity lines.