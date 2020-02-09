Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Kashmir was not only an issue of Pakistan or Kashmiris but of the entire world, as peace could not be established in the region till settlement of the long-drawn issue. He expressed these views in a meeting with Prince Mozi Dlamini, son-in-law of Nelson Mandela, and former Sindh Governor Lt-Gen (retd) Moeenuddin Haider, here at Governor’s House on Saturday.

Ch Sarwar said that if the resolutions on Kashmir issue could be presented in the European Union, then why not in the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Muslim Ummah must get united for settlement of Kashmir and Palestine issues, he added. He said, “Time is ripe that the United Nations and all other international organisations play their role in resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues.”

“India must be compelled to not only stop atrocities against Indian Muslims and people of occupied Kashmir but also resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions,” he added.

Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was rising as a “Leader for Peace” on the world horizon.

“The minority communities are enjoying complete freedom in Pakistan, while India had turned from a secular to an extremist state where minorities and humanity are being massacred,” he stated. Later on, the Punjab governor participated in a ceremony held on the first anniversary of historic document ‘Global Peace and Fraternity for living together.’ Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Kul Masalik Ulema Board Chairman Maulan Asim Makhdoom, Archbishop Sebastian Francis and a large number of people from various religions participated in the ceremony.