LAHORE - The Punjab government has filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation of bails of eight accused involved in attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore. The provincial government has filed appeal against bails granted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niaz and seven other lawyers in PIC attack case.The accused along with over 100 colleagues had attacked the hospital, ransacked the premises and subjected people to torture, the government’s plea in the high court said. The anti-terrorism court while ignoring facts of the incident approved bails of the accused, the plea further said. The govt pleaded to the LHC to cancel bail granted to the accused. The investigation officer had told the ATC during the case hearing that a forensic lab was provided video clips and images of the lawyer’s hooliganism outside the PIC for the test.