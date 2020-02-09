Share:

It is fact that many young Baloch are jobless setting at home. So their family members are waried that why they are not getting job. So far the political party will come for hot and that time they say we will give hot in this time. While the time of job will come they will be lost. So like wise many Baloch brother because of jobless .they left their country and went in Dubai. And another country.

Some times they also do suicide attack because of jobless. There many political parties are there they sold the job and give to the rich people and the other hand while job will come they will give to their own people. So finally I would like to request the recent C.M of Balochistan please proved job to the Baloch brother.

NOHAQ MOLI,

Turbat.