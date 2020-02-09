Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Khushim Sahiba won gold medal in the slalom race of the 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup on Saturday.

Khushim’s compatriot Umama Wali clinched silver medal, while Afghanistan’s Nazima Khair Zad won the bronze medal. It was Khushim’s fourth consecutive gold medal.

She had earlier won a gold medal in the women’s slalom category of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup.

In the men’s event, Ukrainian Vitalii Aib remained invincible in slalom races and clinched the gold medal, while Pakistan’s Mohammad Karim bagged the silver and Ukrainian Nazariy Petruk won the bronze medal.

Total 36 international skiers from across the world participated in these events.

Under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving to promote winter sports in the country.