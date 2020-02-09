Share:

Rawalpindi-An owner of a famous food chain of twin cities has to pay Rs10 million as ransom to a gang of kidnappers for obtaining safe recovery of his brother putting a serious question mark on performance of police and other law enforcement agencies, sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

A delegation of Rawalpindi based traders also called on Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and brought the matter to his notice.

Taking action on complaint of traders, Raja Khurram Nawaz phoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir and City Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas instructing them to initiate action against the gang of kidnappers to secure the release of detainee, sources said.

However, police failed in arresting the gang of kidnappers leaving an impression that Rawalpindi has become lawless city and compelling the victim to pay huge amount as ransom to kidnappers for safe release of his brother, they said.

Officials of Police Station Airport have registered case against gang of kidnappers on complaint of the victim owner of food chain and launched manhunt to trace out the kidnappers, they said.

According to sources, a man namely Faisal Ali, the brother of popular food chain Balla Tikka House owner Muhammad Aslam, was travelling in his car in Gulraiz Housing Society some 10 days ago when a gang of armed kidnappers travelling in another vehicle intercepted him on gunpoint.

The kidnappers pulled out Faisal Ali from his vehicle and bundled him into their vehicle and shifted him to undisclosed location, they mentioned.

The kidnappers later on telephoned Muhammad Aslam, the brother of detainee, and demanded Rs50 million as ransom for release of his brother. After long negotiations with the famous food chain on telephone, the kidnappers finalised deal in Rs10 million, sources said. The kidnappers received ransom amount from victim Muhammad Aslam somewhere on Adiala Road at 4:30am and the abductee was released at 6:30am by the kidnappers, sources said.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police Civil Line Circle Beenish Fatima confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

She said police are looking for the kidnappers involved in kidnapping the brother of owner of the food chain and releasing him after receiving ransom. She vowed to arrest the gang of kidnappers soon.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz, during an interaction with The Nation, told he was visited by a delegation of traders of Rawalpindi bringing the matter of kidnapping of Faisal Ali, brother of a trader from Gulraiz Housing Society. “All the traders were very concerned and I phoned IGP and CPO for taking action against kidnappers and recovering the abducted person,” he said. He said he also shared a video clip showing the kidnappers abducting Faisal in Gulraiz area with IGP and CPO, who pledged to arrest the culprits.

He said police have begun the investigation after filing case against the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, sources also shared with The Nation the voice recording clips of kidnappers and the owner of food chain in which the abducted person Faisal Ali could be heard screaming who was being tortured by the kidnappers in a bid to make Muhammad Aslam to accept their demand of paying Rs50 million as ransom for recovery.

When contacted, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas did not speak to this correspondent and conveyed a message through his operator that he would himself ring back to offer his comments on the issue.

However, it was not done by the CPO till filing of this report.