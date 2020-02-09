Share:

LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures, on Saturday.

Departmental squads, headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, removed encroachments from Sabzi Mandi near Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Nonarian, Khuda Bahksh Road, Loha Market, Alhabib Market, Mugalpura, Harbanspura, Zarrar Shaheed Road, Township Collage Road, Barkat Market, Gulberg, Manawa and Kharak Nullah, Multan Road.

The MCL squad also imposed Rs 37,000 fine on various shopkeepers and shifted nine truckloads of confiscated items to the MCL junkyard, said an MCL spokesman.

The MCL teams also sealed three illegal shops in Manawa area and cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along various roads and confiscated the belongings of encroachers.