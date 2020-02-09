Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mother of three died of poison allegedly administered by her in-laws in the limits of Lohi Bher police station here on Saturday.

Muhammad Rafique, father of the victim Nighat Kosar told this scribe from PIMS that his daughter was married to Muhammad Alam in 2011 and had three children. He said on the fateful day, he received a message from the in-laws that her daughter was not feeling well and was being shifted to PIMS hospital. “Upon reaching there I saw my daughter dead and the doctors believed that she was poisoned,” he added.

He said the husband of his daughter wanted to marry some other woman and believed he in connivance with his parents administered poison to his daughter. He said the in-laws were not willing to carry out post-mortem rather it was his family which insisted for the same. The police was yet to register a case till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan has said that, being a professional force, Islamabad police is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

He was addressing the people at an open court in G-8 Markaz. The event was organised following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public. The notables of the areas, public and representatives from traders’ community, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Malik Abid Akram, SHO and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He said that police succeeded to ensure effective poling in the area through public cooperation and awareness campaign is also underway through using projectors on vehicles.

The SP said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribe and involved in corrupt practices. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan ‘First salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Pehle Salam – Phir Kalam)’ which is a step towards friendly policing.