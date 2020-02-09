Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints/Remington Pharma outlasted Barry’s/Diamond Paints by 9-6 to qualify for the main final of the Master Paints Polo Cup 2020 on Saturday. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi emerged as hero of the day as he fired in fantabulous five goals while his teammate Mariano Regal not only assisted him well but also hammered a hat-trick and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal. From Barry’s/Diamond Paints, Mian Abbas Mukhtar thrashed three goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Nafees Barry and Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal each. Barry’s/Diamond Paints opened their account with a field goal to take 1-0 lead which was further enhanced to 2-0 when they fired in another field goal. The entire second chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints/Remington Pharma as they smashed in fabulous four goals to gain 4-2 lead. Barry’s/Diamond Paints played comparatively better polo in the third chukker as they thrashed in three goals against two by Master Paints/Remington Pharma.