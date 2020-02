Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday constituted a new two-member bench to hear PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL). The new bench constituted by the LHC will be presided over by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will be the other member of the bench. The two will hear Maryam’s petition on February 10.