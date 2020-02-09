Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan have improved their Fed Cup ranking from No 7 to current fourth place due to their wins at Asia Oceania, Group II, over Mangolia and tournament top seed Singapore. According to information made available here on Saturday, Ushna Suhail, winning her both singles against earlier matches in straight sets, went down fighting against Thailand’s international player Aun Chisa, ranked 171, 2019 with score of 3-6, 7-6, 2-6 in position match at Wellington, New Zealand. Sara Mansoor and Mehek Khokhar lost the doubles against the Thai pair 0-6, 1-6 while Mahin Qureshi to Swat Watsa Chol 3-6, 0-6.