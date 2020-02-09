Share:

RAWALPINDI - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the way Bangladesh cricket team arrived here to play Tests is a clear indication that Pakistan is completely safe for holding all kinds of cricketing activities. Awan expressed these views during her stay at Pindi Cricket Stadium’s media centre, where she arrived to witness the second day’s play of the first Test and interact with sports journalists of the twin cities. She said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan, being a sportsman, is keenly involved in the sporting activities in the country. Due to his tireless efforts, Pakistani cricket grounds are once again hosting international cricket today. It is a clear message to the world community as well. Few tried to isolate Pakistan and deprived Pakistanis from hosting Bangladesh, but I salute the Prime Minister, government, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for conducting the tour peacefully. The world community must understand that Pakistan is not only a peaceful country, responsible atomic power, but also a hospitable country, who knows how to welcome distinguished guests. Sports journalists’ role in highlighting national image is very important. If they do not show the real picture, the world community won’t relaise that how safe Pakistan is for holding ICC and other international events.”