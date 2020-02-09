Share:

The second round of Pakistan-Morocco Bilateral Political Consultations has concluded in Islamabad.

The talks focused on entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, security and people-to-people contacts.

Both sides discussed various facets of on-going cooperation, and ways to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement.

Enhancement of trade ties, visa facilitation, business, cultural and educational exchanges and defense cooperation also came under review. The two sides agreed to enhance momentum of bilateral exchanges and high-level visits between the two countries.

The Moroccan side was briefed on the on-going Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August last year.