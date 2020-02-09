Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and PTI Karachi Region President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Saturday asked the Sindh government as to what had become of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award, meant for the local governments of the province. In a statement issued here, Zaman demanded the Sindh chief minister to inform the provincial assembly in the next sitting about the status of PFC. “I remind the CM that the Sindh Assembly, on July 2, 2019, had unanimously adopted a resolution, proposed by PTI, for the immediate formation of PFC. Since then, we have not heard a word about it,” he added while asking the reason for that.

The PTI Karachi Region president also slated the Sindh government for not issuing new PFC Award to the metropolitan corporation, district councils, district municipal corporations, municipal committees and town committees in the past 12 years.

“The Sindh Government is violating its own local government laws as clause 112 of the Sindh Local Government Act states that it is compulsory for the provincial government to issue the PFC Award after every four years and distribute financial share to all districts and local government agencies from the provincial revenue as per the formula.

Sher Zaman said that the last PFC Award had been issued during the Musharraf era in 2007. “This is a joke, especially for a party that claims to be a ‘vanguard of democracy’ in Pakistan.”

He was of the view that the non-issuance of PFC Award had adversely impacted the people of Karachi, as most of them lived in poor conditions. “

The time has come for people of the city to receive their fair share from the provincial revenues,” he asserted.