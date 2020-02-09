Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a quack impersonation transplant surgeon for stealing patients’ kidneys. Taking action on a tip-off, PHOTA’s vigilance cell conducted raid at a private hospital in Lahore and took Fawad, a quack impersonation transplant surgeon into custody.

PHOTA Deputy Director Adnan Bhatti said that Fawad had reportedly deprived dozens of people of their kidneys. He said that the quack might be a member of the racket that steal patients kidneys.

The official maintained that many cases of kidney theft were registered against the quack in different police stations of the city. He said that patients knew only after regaining consciousness that one of their kidneys had been stolen during the operation. Bhatti said that the suspect had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.