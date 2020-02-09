Share:

District admin serves notices to owners of 50 cattle pens

MULTAN- The district administration Saturday issued notices to owners of 50 cattle pens to shift their animals outside urban area otherwise stringent action would be taken against them. According to official sources, the crackdown against cattle-pen holders would continue in future also. Nobody would be allowed to affect beauty of the city by keeping animals in the urban areas. They further added that 12 cattle-pens were fined Rs 30,000 . The district administration also urged citizens to register their complaint regarding cattle pens so that these would be removed at the earliest.

Sweet shop sealed for using poor quality ingredients

FAISALABAD - A Food Safety Team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday sealed a sweet and bakers shop for using poor quality ingredients in preparation of sweets. The team also imposed fine Rs 57,500 on some other shopkeepers on the violation of laws, said official sources.

16 criminals held during search operation

MULTAN (APP): Police have arrested 16 criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here on Saturday at two different police station areas. According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Syedwala, Khairabad, Moeenabad, Chowk Qadafi and Khadimabad respectively in premises of Qadarpur Raan and New Multan police stations. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 56 people. The teams also arrested 16 criminals over gambling and tenant act violations besides recovering stake money from their possession during the search operation, police sources added.

Dacoits’ gang busted, cash recovered

FAISALABAD -: Saddar police have arrested four member of a dacoits gang and recovered looted property including cash Rs 70,000; cell phones and 4 pistols from their possession. According to police spokesperson here on Saturday, a police team conducted raid at hideout of the criminals and arrested Qasim, Usama, Bilal and Asadullah. During preliminary interrogation, they confessed of committing crime in the limits of various police stations. Further investigation is underway.