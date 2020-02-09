Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik on Saturday issued service confirmation orders of 91 sub inspectors and 322 assistant sub inspectors, according to a police spokesman.

The service confirmation orders of the police officers posted in four districts and different units were issued by RPO in light of recommendations of a special committee constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, he said. The special committee comprised District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Legal Rawalpindi Region Raja Azmat Hayyat and Assistant Director (AD) CPO Office, the spokesman added. He said the committee members thoroughly scrutinised the credentials of the said police officers and forwarded their recommendations on which the RPO issued service confirmation orders of 91 SIs and 322 ASIs from the dates of their recruitments and promotions. All the police officers have also been issued Rawalpindi Range Number, he said.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting four of its active members from area of Ratta Amral, he said. Police seized four stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons from the possession of dacoits besides filing cases against them, he informed. The detained dacoits were identified as Hussain Ali (the ring leader), Hassan Ali, Ikram and Shakir, he said.

Talking to media men, SHO Police Station Ratta Amral said the dacoits were involved in a series of street crimes and motorcycle snatching.