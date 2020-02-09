Share:

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor London Breed Friday urged all African Americans to register and vote so that their voices can be heard in U.S. politics, vowing to fight for their rights and their better future. Addressing the kick-off celebrations of Black History Month, which began on Feb. 1, at City Hall in downtown San Francisco , Breed lashed out at the current political system in the United States, where “discrimination still exists” and African Americans are fired from their jobs more than anyone else. She said San Francisco has a less than 6 percent population of African Americans, but among the people who are homeless on the street, 37 percent are African Americans. Breed told the audience that many African American children are dropping out of high school, and many challenges including crime, homelessness and poverty among the blacks “continue to plague our community more than any other community, even in liberal San Francisco .”