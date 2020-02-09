Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday inaugurated Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Eastern Bypass Section. The 16.58 kilometres long eastern bypass cost Rs11 billion and it comprises of two phases. The eastern bypass has six lines, nine bridges and eight underpasses. The project has been completed by the National Highways Authority (NHA). Expressing his views during interaction with the media, the federal minister said government carrying out a development project and almost 60 per cent of the development fund has been released. “The government is committed to complete ongoing development projects.” While giving an answer to a query of the journalist, Shafqat Mehmood said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed government along with the help of its coalition partners. He said the reservations of the allied parties would be resolved by PTI and the coalition would continue with the allied partners.