Toba Tek Singh-A teenager died when he got trapped in a spinning mills machine here at Nawan Lahore on Saturday.

The deceased, 13 years old Rehman was at work at Friends Textile Spinning Mills when his body got trapped in a machine, resulting in serious injuries to him.

He was rushed to Nawan Lahore rural health centre where he succumbed to his wounds after a few hours.

When contacted, Labour Welfare Department (LWD) Assistant Director (AD) Chaudry Muhammad Shahbaz claimed that as per initial inquiry into the incident, it had been found out that deceased was not a worker at the mills and his father Ghulam Mustafa was a worker instead.

He added that mills management had claimed that deceased had come to the mills to supply meal to his father, but he mistakenly got trapped in the spinning machine and died.

LWD AD further told that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident, and he will take action against the mills management in case it was proved that their negligence led to the incident or it was found out that the child was a labourer at the mills.