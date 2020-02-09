Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) H-11/4, Islamabad organised the graduation ceremony of International Undergraduate Degrees and Pearson BTEC Higher National qualifications to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty and staff last day, said a press release.

The ceremony held in the TMUC Islamabad Auditorium, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of graduating business, fashion, computer science, construction and interactive media students from TMUC Islamabad, TMUC Bahria Town Rawalpindi, TMUC Lahore and Gujranwala campuses.

The Minister of Defense Production, Madam Zubaida Jalal graced the occasion with her auspicious presence as a chief guest in first half of the ceremony and Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain graced the occasion with his auspicious presence as a chief guest in second half of the ceremony. A delegation from University of Hertfordshire (UH) comprising, Professor Quintin McKellar Vice Chancellor (UH), Stuart Smith, Director International, Sayaz Miah, Head of International Student Recruitment arrived from England to be a part of the ceremony. Akif Khan Country Manager Pakistan (UH) and Waqar Shah Business Head Pakistan for BTEC & PTE-A, Pearson UK were also present at the occasion.

Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony. Chief Executive The Millennium Universal College, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognised international qualifications offered at TMUC. He also applauded the efforts of the TMUC staff and faculty on the successful execution of another academic year.

Sharing her thoughts at the occasion, Jalal congratulated Chief Executive TMUC Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq on offering quality transnational international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in themselves and put forward their sincere efforts for the betterment of the country. She congratulated the young Millennials by saying, “Graduates, the future is quite literally in your hands. We will be counting on you to develop economists, lawyers, writers, artists, entrepreneurs, policymakers and politicians that we need.”

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while shedding light on some major challenges and opportunities that the country is facing, emphasised the need of commitment and devotion for a progressive and technologically advanced Pakistan. He appreciated CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq for providing students with a platform where they can receive a transformative and world class education.

Four of the outstanding graduates, Naymah Adnan, Syed Munim Hussain, Hijab Fizza and Schazza Malik also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experience in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

At the end of the ceremony, CEO TMUC Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Dean of Academics Safia Farooqi along with the chief guest distributed awards to the graduates and high achievers in academics and extracurricular activities. The graduation ceremony reflects on the pride TMUC leadership takes in its staff, faculty and students and its commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge and values within graduating Millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.