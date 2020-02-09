Share:

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will arrive for Pakistan visit on February 15, official sources said on Sunday.

A 14-member delegation will also accompanied with the UN Secretary General António Guterres, sources added.

The world body’s top official will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other distinguished Pakistani citizens during his stay in the country.

UN Secretary General will visit the offices of the United Nations’ mission in Pakistan.