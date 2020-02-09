Share:

Kandhkot - A-35-year-old woman, hailing from Buxapur town, died after she was allegedly administered wrong injection at a private clinic here on Saturday.

Husband of the woman told media men that his wife was suffering from fever, and he took her to a nearby clinic. He said that after her medical examination, the quack administered an injection to her within two to three minutes of which her condition deteriorated and she lost her life at the hospital.

He demanded concerned authorities take immediate action against the doctor. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

It is worth mentioning here that hundreds of the quacks and non-qualified doctors are playing havoc with the precious lives of citizens throughout Kashmore district. But the district administration has not taken action against them.