ISLAMABAD-Work on construction of access roads/additional loops adjacent to F-8/G-8 underpass on Jinnah Avenue is in progress. These missing access roads/loops are being constructed to give swift access to Sector F-8 and G-8 from Jinnah Avenue and vice-versa and for proper utilisation of existing underpass.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, on Saturday visited the site and inspected the progress of ongoing work. Officers of concerned formations were also present on this occasion.

It was informed, on the occasion, that loop at G-8 side has almost been completed while work on rest of the side is also in progress, which will be completed shortly. After adjusting levels on the access roads/loops, carpeting would be carried out.

In this connection instructions were issued to ensure completion of access roads/loops by next week, so that traffic rush at the G-9 junctions on Jinnah Avenue could be reduced.

The underpass on Jinnah Avenue (G-8/F-8) was not being properly utilised as it was not properly connected with Jinnah Avenue. Due to the reason, commuters have to use the G-9 junction on Avenue to enter these two sectors, which was the cause of traffic congestion at the G-9 junction. The construction of access roads/loops would link the underpass with Jinnah Avenue and commuters would use these access roads/loops to enter on service road (North) Sector G-8 and service road (South) of Sector F-8.

Meanwhile, work at construction of underpass Sector G-7/G-8 is gaining pace as excavation work on the Faisal Avenue leading toward Faisal mosque has been started. Traffic emerging from Zero point, Kashmir Highway leading to Faisal Mosque etc has been diverted on Service Road (East) Sector G-8 which was especially extended to cater traffic of one of the busiest avenue of the city.

Initially, excavation work of underpass on the Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point was started after diverting traffic on Service Road (West) of sector G-7 and now after making proper arrangements for traffic diversion excavation work on the other side of the Faisal Avenue has been started. In line with instructions of authority’s management Engineering Wing was directed to devise a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the both side of Faisal Avenue, in consultation with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) as well as Transport and Traffic Planning Directorate (T&TP) CDA during the construction work on underpass Sector G-7/G-8. Due to effective traffic plan and arrangements made by the authority no traffic congestion has been witnessed which is also being lauded by the commuters using this avenue.

Construction of underpass at Faisal Avenue is a long awaited public welfare project, which was direly needed to cater for the traffic issues facing by the commuters. On the completion, the project will not only improve the flow of traffic on Faisal Avenue, but will also provide the swift access to the residents of Sector G-7 and G-8. The civic authority has requested to general public for better cooperation with the Authority and use alternate routes to reach their destinations during the construction on the Sector G-7/G-8 Faisal Avenue underpass.