SARGODHA - The Executive District Officer (Education) has suspended eight female teachers and a junior clerk over absence from duty.

During his surprise visit to Government Girls High School VIllage 54/SB here the other day, EDO (Education) Muhammad Mansha found eight teachers namely Huma Naz, Asma Nazir, Bushra Sultana, Arshad Begum, Guncha Fardoos, Amna Tahira, Fardoos and Junior clerk Muhammad Hussain absent from duty. Expressing his displeasure, the EDO (Education) immediately suspended them and said that further action would be taken against them under PEDA Act.