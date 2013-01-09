

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, delivered cheques of compensation to the victims of Ziarat Kaka Sahib Nowshera bomb blast which had taken place in October last year in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Cheques amounting to Rs 1.7 million were handed over to the heirs of both injured and dead. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Ghulam Muhammad and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion the Provincial Minister said that there is no price of human life and its loss cannot be compensated in any way, and the financial assistance is only a token of sympathy and encouragement of the provincial government with the victims.

He said that saints and Sufis were the most respected figures of our society and they had preached love, peace and fraternity but the terrorists even did not spare them and targeted their shrines also. “Terrorism has affected Awami National Party the most adding that more then seven hundred workers of the party including MPAs and ministers have lost their lives because of the menace of terrorism but instead of being emotional we still favour negotiations and talks with the terrorists to restore peace in the region and President of ANP, Asfandyar Wali Khan has given guidelines to the federal government regarding the negotiations with the terrorists which will bear fruitful results, he added.

Mian Iftikhar said that in case negotiations do not work then effective and decisive action needs to be taken to eliminate those elements.

On this occasion, the provincial minister conveyed the message of sympathy and encouragement of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the affectees and prayed for peace of the eternal souls of the martyrs and early recovery of the injured of the incident. The affectees expressed their feelings of gratitude to the provincial government and specially the Chief Minister for the assistance.