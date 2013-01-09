



Khyber Agency - A volunteer of Tawheed-ul Islam (TI),Zakha Khel peace Lashkar was killed and another person injured in a planted bomb in Bokar area of tehsil Landi Kotal of Khyber Agency, official and local sources said on Tuesday. The sources said that Imran and Noor Muhammad were on their way to Dray Khula when a powerful bomb exploded. Imran died on the spot while Noor Muhammad sustained splinter wounds and he was shifted to health center for medical aid, sources said.No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.