LAHORE: A major group of lawyers have announced to support GA Khan Tariq in election of Lahore Bar Association.

In a meeting held at election office the lawyers group including Asma Jahangir, justice retired Malik Qayyum, Sardar Latif Khosa, Abid Hassan Minto, Ahsan Bhoon, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Burhan Muazzam and Nafeer A Malik have announced to get GA Khan Tariq elected as president of the bar. The meeting was attended by a large number of lawyers from banking courts, cant courts, Model Town Courts and Dist Courts.–Staff Reporter