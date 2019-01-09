Share:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared that licenses of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were suspended for holding fake degrees and wrapped up the case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case pertaining to verification of degrees of pilots and cabin crew members. The chief justice had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications in January last year.

As the hearing went under way, the counsel for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed the court, “Except for six degrees all others have been verified.

The six degrees that have not been verified belong to those who are abroad.”

“Degrees of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were fake and their licenses have been suspended,” the CAA counsel added. At this, the chief justice remarked, “The impression is that action is being taken in haste over the court order.”

“We do not want to halt anyone’s source of income. The certificates on the basis of which the licenses of pilots and cabin crew members were suspended should be accurate,” the top judge added.

The counsel for CAA said, “Pilots have the right to appeal after their licenses are suspended.”

At this, a pilot present in the courtroom whose license was also suspended said, “My degree is not fake but my license was still suspended.” The chief justice then remarked, “If anyone has any issues then they should approach the relevant forum.”

Declaring that degrees of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members belonging to all local airlines turned out to be fake and their licenses were suspended, the court wrapped up the case.