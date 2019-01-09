Share:

KHYBER - Forty-three families of civilians and security agencies’ officials who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their motherland received martyrs’ package at a ceremony held in Melward forces cantonment of Bara sub-division on Tuesday.

In this connection, a gathering was organised that was attended by Wing Commander Lt-Col Imran as the chief guest besides heirs of the martyrs, tribal elites and forces and administration officials. Addressing on the occasion, Lt Col Imran said that peace had been restored in the area with sacrifices of civilians and security agencies.

“People of Pakistan will always be indebted to them and will never forget the sacrifices they rendered to safeguard the country”, he remarked.

He maintained that enemy could not succeed in their ill designs to harm Pakistan because people and forces of the country knew how to sacrifice their lives to defend their county.

The forces official assured the families of the martyrs that they would never be left alone and every possible help would be extended to them to ease their lives. At the end, he gave away martyrs package to 43 families.

CAR DAMAGED IN MOHMAND BLAST - An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by unknown miscreants exploded on a vehicle of Chromite dealers at Olai Shah area of tehsil Ambar, Lower Sub-Division of tribal district Mohmand here on Tuesday officials told.

All persons remained safe in the incident but the car was badly damaged.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Qaiser Alam confirmed the report and told that further investigations were under way.

After the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation in the adjoining areas but no one was arrested till filling of the report.