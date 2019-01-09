Share:

Lahore (PR) - Mondelēz Pakistan Limited appointed Narmeen Khan as its new managing director.

Narmeen’s appointment will play a critical role in supporting the Mondelez International continual growth strategy and driving its leadership position in the confectionary industry throughout Pakistan.

Having worked for Mondelēz International for around 14 years, Narmeen brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to her new role as managing director. Narmeen started with Cadbury in Pakistan, was pivotal in developing the chocolates category and subsequently growing it by 25% during her time in Pakistan.This ultimately lead Cadbury Dairy Milk to its current market leader status and on the way,becoming one of the most loved brands within the country. Most recently, she was serving as the Marketing Manager, Meals Equity and Innovation lead for Middle East & Africa (AMEA region) based in Dubai, UAE. During this period, Narmeen successfully grew and developedvarious category businesses.